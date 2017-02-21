Haslam: First vote on gas tax won't s...

Haslam: First vote on gas tax won't signal final version

Read more: Daily Times

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he's unconcerned that Tennessee lawmakers may try to make significant changes to his signature road funding plan when it comes up for its first committee vote Wednesday. What's important is that the legislation aimed at tackling the state's more than $10 billion backlog of road and bridge projects emerges from the House Transportation Subcommittee, Haslam told reporters.

