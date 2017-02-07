Greeneville woman arrested after drug...

Greeneville woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

Tuesday

Ashley M. Soto, 31, was arrested after officers received a call about a woman trying to use counterfeit money at a gas station. Soto had a warrant for her arrest in Greene County.

Greeneville, TN

