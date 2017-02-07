Greeneville woman arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Ashley M. Soto, 31, was arrested after officers received a call about a woman trying to use counterfeit money at a gas station. Soto had a warrant for her arrest in Greene County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how to make a difference
|10 min
|Clarence
|3
|Responsible Pet Owners
|17 min
|Steve
|23
|Fellers girls of sunnyside that like to cheat o...
|18 min
|Clean
|13
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|20 min
|Steve
|16
|Who Remembers Hams Drive In? (Oct '11)
|38 min
|Bayless
|49
|Cassidy miller
|50 min
|Not the 1
|74
|Who had the biggest bush back in tha day?
|1 hr
|Go down guy
|3
|Jack Setser is missing
|15 hr
|Ted
|64
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC