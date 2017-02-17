Greeneville Man Among Those Arrested In Fake Lien Case
Greeneville and Del Rio residents were among 10 men charged Wednesday with unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records. James Michael Usinger, 64, of Greeneville, was charged with 22 counts of drawing a lien without a legal basis, and 22 counts of forgery of $250,000 or more.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|12 min
|-Papa-Smurf-
|10,821
|Cassidy miller
|16 min
|really now
|98
|________Flat Earth ________
|17 min
|wink
|45
|Trump golfing
|43 min
|scootie
|39
|Phat Cafe ..... Park Overall
|1 hr
|Singletons everyw...
|19
|Josh carter
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|In front of Ingle's Asheville hwy.
|1 hr
|Dimples62
|10
|Good women ALWAYS get mistreated!!
|5 hr
|Dare2love
|48
|Park Overall The Most Hypocritical Hater Ever
|16 hr
|Dont care
|28
