Greeneville Insurer Elected To Statew...

Greeneville Insurer Elected To Statewide Association

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

John McInturff III, president and managing partner of McInturff, Milligan and Brooks in Greeneville and Tri State Claims in Kingsport, has been confirmed as the 2017 president of the Board of Directors of the Insurors of Tennessee, according to a news release. The group is a statewide trade association for independent insurance agents, representing over 5,000 insurance professionals across Tennessee, the release says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments in Greeneville with pool? 10 min Truth Teller 12
Fetishes and fantasies 31 min papa smurf585 20
Phat Cafe ..... Park Overall 40 min hmmmm 54
Are you my hero? 1 hr hmmmm 4
Chaffetz 1 hr hmmmm 17
Tn. Gas tax updates 1 hr just me 7
Crystal Smelcer 1 hr iknowhertoo 3
Prepare 4 war 2 hr just me 27
Jack Setser is missing 4 hr wth 103
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC