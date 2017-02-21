Greeneville Insurer Elected To Statewide Association
John McInturff III, president and managing partner of McInturff, Milligan and Brooks in Greeneville and Tri State Claims in Kingsport, has been confirmed as the 2017 president of the Board of Directors of the Insurors of Tennessee, according to a news release. The group is a statewide trade association for independent insurance agents, representing over 5,000 insurance professionals across Tennessee, the release says.
