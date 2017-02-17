Greeneville Aldermen Have Varied Agen...

Greeneville Aldermen Have Varied Agenda Tues.

Aldermen will consider an ordinance designating the town's Human Resource director as its Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator and will consider amending another ordinance related to ADA appeals. An agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for safety improvements at a railroad crossing on West Irish Street will also be reviewed.

