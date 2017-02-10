Flu, Strep Close County Schools Monday
Greene County's school system will be closed Monday due to the high level of illness within the student and staff population, Schools Director David McLain announced Friday afternoon. Greeneville City Schools, meanwhile, are holding steady or even seeing some improvement in their own parallel situation, Schools Director Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said Friday afternoon.
