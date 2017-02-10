Flu, Strep Close County Schools Monday

Flu, Strep Close County Schools Monday

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Greene County's school system will be closed Monday due to the high level of illness within the student and staff population, Schools Director David McLain announced Friday afternoon. Greeneville City Schools, meanwhile, are holding steady or even seeing some improvement in their own parallel situation, Schools Director Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do antibiotics give you the shits? (Feb '13) 2 min whothehellcares- 26
Rude drivers in Greeneville 9 min Jack 19
Living Out Their Lives on Facebook 13 min NotUrFBFriend 3
marie tweed (Apr '11) 32 min Holmes 48
Trump golfing AGAIN! 35 min hmmmm 6
What happened at Walmart tonight? 2 hr z0neCrew 34
U.S. Nitrogen jobs 3 hr dingleberry 9
Jack Setser is missing 7 hr Collettea 72
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC