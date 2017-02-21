Federal Judge Talks Values, Concerns To Scout Supporters

Immediately after he was sworn in as a federal judge in 2003, Ronnie Greer learned that he had just sacrificed some freedoms he'd grown accustomed to in his days as a private citizen, attorney and state senator, he told leaders and supporters of the Nolachuckey District Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America Tuesday morning. "From the moment I was sworn in, I was faced with all these rules about what I could and couldn't do or say in public," he said in a presentation in the fellowship hall of Asbury United Methodist Church in Greeneville.

