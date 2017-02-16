Fake $20 Passed At Service Station
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday by a man paying for gas at the Quick Stop Market at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hysterical Orange Gibbon Gives Press Conference
|12 min
|Deport Sassy
|16
|Lawn Mower repair
|32 min
|whothehellcares-
|2
|Apartments in Greeneville with pool?
|1 hr
|Nancy
|1
|camp creek
|1 hr
|A. J. Foyt
|9
|Jack Setser is missing
|1 hr
|Thomas Clancy
|82
|Justin Babb
|2 hr
|Justin babb
|2
|Kelly Anne Conway
|3 hr
|Captain Frump
|42
|Orange hypocrite
|11 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|40
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC