Erin Elizabeth Williams Engaged To Wed Dustin Powell Click
Mark and Ann Williams, of Greeneville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Erin Elizabeth Williams, to Dustin Powell Click, also of Greeneville. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mildred Lawing, the late Hugh A. Lawing, the late Billy and Maxine Williams, and Margie Douthat Williams, all of Greeneville.The groom-elect is the grandson of Mary Louise Click, the late Harold E. Click, and the late Brumley and Jane Greene, all of Greeneville.
