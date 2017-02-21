Driver Injured After Trucks Collide

The driver of this Ford F-150 pickup truck was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to Holston Valley Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after it collided with the back of a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. The driver's name and condition were not available this morning. First responders on scene included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is conducting the crash investigation.

