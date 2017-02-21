Draft Of Proposed 20-Year Plan To Be ...

Draft Of Proposed 20-Year Plan To Be Reviewed

The public will have an opportunity to review a draft of a new Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Greeneville during an open house event Monday. The open house will be held in the G. Thomas Love Board Room at Greeneville Light & Power System from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.

