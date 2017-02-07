Daddy-Daughter Dance Attracts Record Crowd
A group of friends from Tusculum View Elementary School enjoy the 12th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday. Clockwise, from center, are: Kiley Wagner, Lana Click, Jeanna Boyd, Natalie Ripley and Emma Waddell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump the whining president.
|7 min
|Se7en
|4
|Pipeline lies
|9 min
|OMG
|3
|who knows Ciara Pounders
|10 min
|Se7en
|15
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Se7en
|10,721
|Cassidy miller
|1 hr
|God loves u
|67
|License???? What's that?
|3 hr
|CONCERNED Resident
|1
|protestors beware!!
|3 hr
|Crybaby Protesters
|34
|Jack Setser is missing
|15 hr
|Greenlee
|62
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC