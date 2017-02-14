Counterfeit Bills Reported By Businesses

Police responded top a call Monday morning from the Andrew Johnson Bank branch at 1102 W. Main St. in connection with the discovery of a counterfeit $20 bill found in a bank deposit from the Lazy Rooster Cafe on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The bank deposit occurred on Saturday, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report.

