'Classics At The Capitol' Kicks Off Thurs.
The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville will kick off its 2017 "Classics At The Capitol" series with a trio of films starring one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, Cary Grant. From the early 1930s through the 1960s, Grant has become "not only the epitome of the leading male actor, but also a hallmark in style," a news release from the theater says.
