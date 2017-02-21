City Seeks Federal Grant For Downtown Redevelopment Plan
Boundaries for a new tax increment financing district in downtown Greeneville have been established. If granted final approval in the coming months, an incentive program would look to lure new development and reconstruction projects to much of downtown Greeneville.
