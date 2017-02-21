City Schools Accepting Preschool Appl...

City Schools Accepting Preschool Applications March 1

Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Greeneville City Schools Preschool Program will accept applications to enroll 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2017-18 school year beginning March 1. The Greeneville City Schools system operates five preschool classes in partnership with Head Start. Classes are housed at EastView, Hal Henard, Tusculum View and Highland elementary schools and the Greene Technology Center.

Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Greeneville, TN

