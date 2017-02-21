City Schools Accepting Preschool Applications March 1
The Greeneville City Schools Preschool Program will accept applications to enroll 3- and 4-year-old children for the 2017-18 school year beginning March 1. The Greeneville City Schools system operates five preschool classes in partnership with Head Start. Classes are housed at EastView, Hal Henard, Tusculum View and Highland elementary schools and the Greene Technology Center.
