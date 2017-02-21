City OKs Agreements For New GHS Parki...

City OKs Agreements For New GHS Parking Lot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Plans to pave the student parking lot at Greeneville High School, which has been left in an incomplete state and graveled since reconstruction of the school was undertaken in 1999, are moving forward. Town and school system officials are poised to finalize contracts that will pave the way for a new parking lot to replace the existing gravel one behind Burley Stadium and open up other spaces to students at nearby Walters State Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ANOTHER DUI! with child and drug para!!! 54 min Collettea 2
English teacher gets history award???? 54 min Really 9
Fostering a child 1 hr Man 3
Transgender on Jeopardy tonight.. (Jan '16) 2 hr GOP 35
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 3 hr Dare2love 10,877
Fetishes and fantasies 3 hr Dare2love 36
Trumps take over 3 hr Guest 3
Why are pro white discussions deleted? 5 hr RedHood 29
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC