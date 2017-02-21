City OKs Agreements For New GHS Parking Lot
Plans to pave the student parking lot at Greeneville High School, which has been left in an incomplete state and graveled since reconstruction of the school was undertaken in 1999, are moving forward. Town and school system officials are poised to finalize contracts that will pave the way for a new parking lot to replace the existing gravel one behind Burley Stadium and open up other spaces to students at nearby Walters State Community College.
