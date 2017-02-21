City Officials Approve Railroad Cross...

City Officials Approve Railroad Crossing Updates, Other Measures

New signs and pavement markers will soon be placed around the railroad crossing on West Irish Street, where Wesley Avenue and Railroad Street also converge. Earlier this week, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for improvements around the railroad crossing on West Irish Street.

