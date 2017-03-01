Blue Plate Comedy Returns To Capitol ...

Blue Plate Comedy Returns To Capitol Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Blue Plate Comedy Show is back for the 2017 season at The Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. The Blue Plate Comedy Show will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The Tri-Cities' improv comedy group will present an evening of standup comedy, sketches and improvisation for all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
donald ray davis 19 min Cassidy Miller 18
Hung stud for play 37 min Plowboy 1
What would Jesus say? 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 31
Haley miller 1 hr Not the 1 8
Town Planner 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 2
If want anything from Neighbors yard 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 3
Flaggers sentenced to prison 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 23
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC