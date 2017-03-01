Blue Plate Comedy Returns To Capitol Friday
The Blue Plate Comedy Show is back for the 2017 season at The Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville. The Blue Plate Comedy Show will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The Tri-Cities' improv comedy group will present an evening of standup comedy, sketches and improvisation for all ages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|donald ray davis
|19 min
|Cassidy Miller
|18
|Hung stud for play
|37 min
|Plowboy
|1
|What would Jesus say?
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|31
|Haley miller
|1 hr
|Not the 1
|8
|Town Planner
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|2
|If want anything from Neighbors yard
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|Flaggers sentenced to prison
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|23
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC