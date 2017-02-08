Bell predicts a full debate on governor's proposal for gas tax hike

State Sen. Mike Bell says even those who are expressing opposition to Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal are acknowledging there is a need for the state's transportation "What was interesting was out of the whole panel they had, and they had an audience of 100 people as well, there wasn't a single person - even those who oppose the plan - who did not say we had a need. So, at least we've even gotten the opponents agreeing we've got a need."

