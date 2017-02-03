Band Perry Plan Pop Album, Share New Song 'Stay in the Dark'
The Band Perry made a surprise return to the spotlight this morning with the release of "Stay in the Dark," the lead single from what the sibling trio is billing as their first pop album, My Bad Imagination . "Stay In the Dark" is an exuberant ode to romantic escapism, reminiscent of work from pop acts like fun., especially in its giant, intricately layered chorus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jack Setser is missing
|7 min
|Collettea
|48
|President Trump
|13 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|6
|Thank goodness for Trumps ethics
|18 min
|Sad
|68
|Chris Brotherton,
|19 min
|Collettea
|14
|Executive order
|23 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|26
|Jobs hiring at least nine dollars an hour
|29 min
|Sad
|27
|Christy Parker
|33 min
|Duh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC