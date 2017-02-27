Audit Cites Improvement, But Still Lingering Issues For Airport
Greeneville Greene County Airport Authority member John Waddle is to lead a workshop on March 13 at which members of that board will take a close look at airport finances so they can have a clear understanding of them moving forward. The authority, which oversees the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport, made that decision Monday morning at the urging of Chairman Janet Malone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Mr Hitman
|5 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|2
|Flaggers sentenced to prison
|40 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|8
|What would Jesus say?
|50 min
|weber
|21
|Tennessee Sheriff's Association
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|4
|Does anyone have a healthy female cat?
|3 hr
|true
|16
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|ohwell
|10,910
|The Lord, he does what I say, bigly
|6 hr
|Liberal
|2
|Fetishes and fantasies
|Mon
|Eddie
|108
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC