Audit Cites Improvement, But Still Lingering Issues For Airport

Greeneville Greene County Airport Authority member John Waddle is to lead a workshop on March 13 at which members of that board will take a close look at airport finances so they can have a clear understanding of them moving forward. The authority, which oversees the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport, made that decision Monday morning at the urging of Chairman Janet Malone.

