Asheville Highway Intersection Will B...

Asheville Highway Intersection Will Be Reworked

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Greenville Sun

This intersection of Asheville Highway and Caron Street will require alterations before a developer can build a Taco Bell restaurant there. Changes are planned at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Carson Street in advance of construction of a new Taco Bell restaurant.

