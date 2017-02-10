Announcements

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor its annual chili and spaghetti supper and auction at Notre Dame Catholic Church, featuring popular auctioneer Eddie Yokley, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church hall, 212 Mount Bethel Road. The auction will start at 7:45 p.m. with unique household items large and small going to the highest bidder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.