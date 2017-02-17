Announcements

Baileyton United Methodist Church is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the fellowship hall of the church. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children 5-10 years old and free for children under 4. The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will sponsor an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 700 Greystone Road, Greeneville.

