Alleged Drug Drop-Off For Inmate Foiled

Recorded phone conversations revealed an alleged scheme between boyfriend and girlfriend to deliver drugs to a Greene County Workhouse inmate, according to sheriff's department reports. Tammy Lynn Tesnear, 50, of 1108 W. Summer St., was arrested in connection with the alleged delivery Monday of Suboxone strips and Clonazepam pills to Jackie Lynn Dickens, 26, of Bayless Road, Jonesborough.

