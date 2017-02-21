Aggravated Robbery, Assault Added To ...

Aggravated Robbery, Assault Added To Extortion Charge

Tuesday

Joshua D. Tweed, 29, of 209 E. Broyles St., was charged Thursday with two felony counts of extortion that involved contact with victims on social media. After being taken into custody, the Greene County Sheriff's Department served Tweed with other warrants Friday charging him with aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

