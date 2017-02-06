Academy Of Arts Bringing - Twelve Ang...

Academy Of Arts Bringing - Twelve Angry Men' To Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Academy of Arts will present the play "Twelve Angry Men" at The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville. The synopsis says: "A 19-year-old man just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Learline Reaves Sanitorium for Tuberculosis? (Oct '13) 12 min Sabrina 31
Ever noticed this, too? 1 hr true 22
Responsible Pet Owners 2 hr Aron 5
Ever noticed this????? 3 hr ATTICUS FINCH 38
Facebook: Christians on monday, drunks come friday 3 hr ATTICUS FINCH 11
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 5 hr -Papa-Smurf- 10,712
Cassidy miller 5 hr Cassidy Miller 51
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC