Abbi Jones Senior Photo Exhibit Reception Is Sunday

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Milligan College fine arts major Abbi Jones, of Greeneville, will present her senior photography exhibition Sunday through Friday in the Milligan Art Gallery located in lower Derthick Hall on the campus. There will be an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

