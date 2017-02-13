Abbi Jones Senior Photo Exhibit Reception Is Sunday
Milligan College fine arts major Abbi Jones, of Greeneville, will present her senior photography exhibition Sunday through Friday in the Milligan Art Gallery located in lower Derthick Hall on the campus. There will be an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
