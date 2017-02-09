3 Injured In Blue Springs Parkway Head-On Collision
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper follows the path of skid marks caused by one of the vehicles involved in a head-on collision about noon Wednesday on Blue Springs Parkway in Mosheim. Three people were injured in the crash, including both drivers.
