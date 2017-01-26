Truck Reported Stolen Later Found Wre...

Truck Reported Stolen Later Found Wrecked

A South Highland Street man said someone stole his father's truck and then wrecked it on Old Stage Road Thursday morning. The Greeneville man told law enforcement that he left the 2001 Dodge Ram quad cab pickup at a friend's residence in Horse Creek.

Greeneville, TN

