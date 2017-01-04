Thousands of Tennesseans waiting on unemployment checks
A new computer system intended to help out of work Tennesseans is to blame for thousands of people in need of a check. A WJHL investigation revealed a major computer upgrade isn't living up to expectations, and that's put a lot of people in a tough spot as they wait for their unemployment checks.
