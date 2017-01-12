Stowaway Self Storage Gets Approval f...

Stowaway Self Storage Gets Approval for 2nd Site in Greeneville, TN

Stowaway Self Storage, which operates five facilities in Tennessee, received consent this week to build a second property in Greenville, Tenn. The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission approved the final civil plans on Jan. 10 for the property near the intersection of Emory Road and Gass Drive, according to the source.

