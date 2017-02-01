Sleeping Beauty' Ballet Opens Friday
Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville's newest ballet, "Sleeping Beauty: True Love's Kiss" will open Friday and run for four performances this weekend at Tusculum College's Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium. In this scene, Maleficent awakens to find her wings are taken and the fairies are mourning for her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump
|52 min
|Darkness
|2
|A tattoo on a womans lower back means that?
|1 hr
|Dare2love
|75
|why do ford vehicles suck so bad? (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|brendan
|166
|Does anyone know Farah Laws
|1 hr
|Jensen
|8
|Chicago
|1 hr
|Jethro
|16
|Kelly Anne Conway
|1 hr
|Trumpkarma
|6
|Rude drivers in Greeneville
|1 hr
|Lmfao
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC