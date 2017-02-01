Sleeping Beauty' Ballet Opens Friday

Sleeping Beauty' Ballet Opens Friday

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville's newest ballet, "Sleeping Beauty: True Love's Kiss" will open Friday and run for four performances this weekend at Tusculum College's Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium. In this scene, Maleficent awakens to find her wings are taken and the fairies are mourning for her.

