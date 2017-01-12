Public Works Announces Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will collect garbage on a normal schedule Monday, which is being observed as the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. A news release says the Greeneville/Greene County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will be open on a regular schedule, from 7 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 to 3 p.m. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.
