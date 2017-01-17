New
Nick and Brooke Norton, of Greeneville, announce the birth of a son, Nicholas Grady Norton, at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 16, 2017, weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.
