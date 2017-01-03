New
Joseph and Deanna LeDuc, of Greeneville, announce the birth of a son, Miles Edward Lee LeDuc, at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 4, 2016, weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.
