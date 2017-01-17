Man Charged With Using Fake $20

Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man who allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for food earlier this month at a McDonald's restaurant was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with theft under $1,000. John A. Lane, 21, of 1108 W. Summer St., allegedly used a fake bill Jan. 10 at the McDonald's restaurant at 521 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Detective Stacey Hobbs said in a report.

