Man arrested in Greeneville shoplifti...

Man arrested in Greeneville shoplifting incident

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

When the officer arrived he found the suspect, Michael Hadley, in the parking lot of Advanced Auto. He learned Hadley had an outstanding warrant in Cocke County and placed him under arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Altrenative Facts 5 min Really 26
MethHead was AFEARED! 16 min Itsme33 8
Crissy norton 26 min Mellow 1
Camp Creek should be renamed Thieves creek. 43 min Tits McGhee 11
Poll Do You Attend Church? (Feb '16) 1 hr Itsme33 27
Zimmark Inc 2 hr Duh 2
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 3 hr -Papa-Smurf- 10,667
Unemployment 11 hr Wth 129
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC