Greeneville Leaf Collection Routes Halted For Season
The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will stop running its leaf collection routes for the season beginning Feb. 2. A news release says throughout the month of February, leaves will be picked up on a per-call basis on Thursdays only. Requests for leaf pickup should be made by calling Public Works at 638-6152.
