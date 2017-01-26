Greeneville Leaf Collection Routes Ha...

Greeneville Leaf Collection Routes Halted For Season

16 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Town of Greeneville Public Works Department will stop running its leaf collection routes for the season beginning Feb. 2. A news release says throughout the month of February, leaves will be picked up on a per-call basis on Thursdays only. Requests for leaf pickup should be made by calling Public Works at 638-6152.

