East Tennessee postal worker who hid piles of mail in home gets probation
A former Tennessee postal worker who kept nearly 2,700 pieces of undelivered mail inside her home won't have to spend time behind bars. The Kingsport Times-News reports that a Greeneville federal judge recently sentenced Kathy Gross to two years of probation and 150 hours of community service.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Ambrose
|30 min
|Inquiring
|4
|Kevin Flay Phillips (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Melissa1333
|19
|Thank goodness for Trumps ethics
|1 hr
|grow up
|66
|Rude drivers in Greeneville
|5 hr
|We crazy af
|3
|We need a purge
|6 hr
|Crack
|7
|She has a mole next to her browneye.
|8 hr
|Thomas Clancy
|6
|Executive order
|8 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|25
