Baldwin named publisher of the Cleveland Daily Banner
Ralph Baldwin Jr., a 42-year veteran of the newspaper industry, has been named publisher of the Cleveland Daily Banner. The Daily Banner reports Baldwin succeeds Stephen Crass, who recently retired after leading the Banner for 16 years.
