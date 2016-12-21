Tennessee man charged with soliciting child by computer
A Tennessee man was arrested by Boone Police Dec. 17 after allegedly traveling to the area "with the intent of having a sexual encounter with a minor female," according to Boone Police. According to police, Timothy Glenn Hart, 48, of Shelton Mission Road, Greeneville, Tenn., had allegedly arranged the meeting in Boone and traveled there from his home in Greeneville, Tenn.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
What is this world coming to... We have creeps like him coming after our children and terrorist groups coming after us all... Because of creeps like this our children can't even be safe on the computer... He should be castrated in the middle of the town square!!!!
United States
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Presadunt Trump said if terrorist attack us we should kill them and there whole family. Same thing with creeps who attack our children kill them and there entire family =)
