Santa Pays Early Visit To Mosheim

When Santa paid a visit to Mosheim midday Saturday, courtesy of the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, 4-year-old Elarah Smith of Greeneville was the first in line to get to sit on his lap in the parking lot of the Food Country store and tell him what she hopes he'll bring her. Santa rode not on his usual sleigh, but on a fire truck that passed through Mosheim followed by several fire department vehicles with lights flashing.

