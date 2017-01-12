PHOTOS: 'Midnight On Main' Brings Dow...

PHOTOS: 'Midnight On Main' Brings Downtown Fun On New Year's Eve

There are 4 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Saturday Dec 31, titled PHOTOS: 'Midnight On Main' Brings Downtown Fun On New Year's Eve. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Midnight On Main, Greeneville's New Year's Eve celebration, featured many fun activities in downtown Greeneville on Dec. 31, 2016. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.

non subscriber

Greeneville, TN

#1 Sunday Jan 1
The Greeneville sun sucks and if the local paper guy doesn't stop throwing the Greeneville neighbor in my driveway things are going to get ugly.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Omfg

United States

#2 Monday Jan 2
non subscriber wrote:
The Greeneville sun sucks and if the local paper guy doesn't stop throwing the Greeneville neighbor in my driveway things are going to get ugly.
He is just doing his job the sun make him throw those in your driveway one every now and again just pick it up walk over to the trash can drop it in and have a nice day no need to be such a source puss negative Nancy &#128514;&#128514; &#128514;

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Really

United States

#3 Monday Jan 2
non subscriber wrote:
The Greeneville sun sucks and if the local paper guy doesn't stop throwing the Greeneville neighbor in my driveway things are going to get ugly.
You do realize that the Greenville neighbor is for the most part deliverd by people with special needs? Instead of threatening violence perhaps you should call the sun and request that your address be removed from their database. Then again you do seem like the type who would enjoy hitting a handicapped person and are just looking for a reason.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,374

Location hidden
#4 Monday Jan 2
Those people looked like they were really having fun...despite all the Debbie Downers on here Greenevile is full of good hard working folks. It's just the few druggies who give it bad press.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

