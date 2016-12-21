Opportunity House Open As Warming Shelter
With cold weather forecast tonight and over the next several days, the Opportunity House at 203 N. Irish St. will remain open as a warming shelter for members of the public, Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Director Bill Brown said. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.
