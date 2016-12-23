New radio system could end dangerous dead zones in Greeneville
After years of dealing with a failing communication system, the Board of Mayor and Alderman in Greeneville signed off to purchase a new one. "What's been the issue is in buildings with thick walls, like hospitals and schools and industrial areas, the communication system can't penetrate those walls.
