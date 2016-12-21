Modern Woodmen Recognizes Billie Roberts
Billie Roberts, a board member and longtime volunteer with the Greeneville Greene County History Museum, was recognized as one of Modern Woodmen of America's "Hometown Heroes" at the museum's November board meeting. The certificate presented to Roberts said: "You believe in volunteer service, and so do we! As a fraternal financial services organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities, we recognize your accomplishments and appreciate your contribution to you community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeneville light & power/ price gouging
|2 min
|Bil Carol
|5
|Jew Hater Obama Strikes Again
|1 hr
|Guess
|6
|Horn/siren
|1 hr
|Guess
|13
|Girl at tiptons
|2 hr
|I luv it
|2
|Jack Setser is missing
|3 hr
|Mee
|3
|New joke
|3 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|12
|Opportunity House Thrift Store (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dirty dingus
|21
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC