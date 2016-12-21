Modern Woodmen Recognizes Billie Roberts

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Billie Roberts, a board member and longtime volunteer with the Greeneville Greene County History Museum, was recognized as one of Modern Woodmen of America's "Hometown Heroes" at the museum's November board meeting. The certificate presented to Roberts said: "You believe in volunteer service, and so do we! As a fraternal financial services organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and communities, we recognize your accomplishments and appreciate your contribution to you community.

