It Happened Here
Joshua Ryan Smith, 25, of 290 Joe Ball Road, Chuckey, was taken into custody Monday and charged with two counts of theft of property, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith also had an active violation of probation warrant, according to reports.
