Hamblen County trooper helps family stuck on Christmas
On Christmas, Abigail Sherman said she was sitting in her car waiting for her husband at a Pilot gas station on Baileyton Road in Greeneville. Sherman said she saw a state trooper stop at the gas station to help a family dealing with car problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thrump knows all
|8 min
|Josey Wales
|6
|Trumpcare
|53 min
|Josey Wales
|18
|Girl at tiptons
|54 min
|8hundred1
|19
|***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Alex Nicole
|2,886
|4 Liberals and a White Guy
|1 hr
|Josey Wales
|3
|Megyn Kelly
|1 hr
|Buford
|20
|just one more bar
|1 hr
|Josey Wales
|41
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC